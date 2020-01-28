Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel M. Heverly. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel M. Heverly April 6, 1942-January 26, 2020 Ethel M. "Sis" Heverly, 77, of Marsh Creek, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born on April 6, 1942, in Marsh Creek, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Irene Heverly. Sis was a 1960 graduate from Lock Haven High School. She worked at the Woolrich Woolen Mills in Blanchard for 30 years and then worked at the Keystone Central School retiring after 13 years. She was a member of the Romola Bible Church. She was also a member of the Beech Creek Fire Co. where she was a volunteer for many years. While at the fire company, she was an EMT, Past President, Past Vice President, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Most recently, she was a devoted member of the Beech Creek Friendship Community Center, where she was serving as Vice President. She was the "Queen" of yard sales, where she would find many treasures, more often for other people than herself. Sis is survived by her two awesome children, Stephen R. Heverly and his companion, Ruth Gundlach, of Marsh Creek and Amy J. Heverly and her companion, Brian Taylor, of Lock Haven. Also surviving are her siblings, Shirley Moore and her husband, Doyle; Wayne "Butch" Heverly and his wife, Karen; Donna "Kate" Richner and her husband, Morry; Alice "Cricket" Lyons and her husband, Ray; Joyce "Jo" Beaty and Ronald "Pete" Heverly and his wife, Barb, sister in-law, Pat Heverly, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. We cannot forget her faithful K9 companion, Roxy, who was by Sis' side through thick and thin. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Heverly and brother in-law, Bob Beaty. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral Service will follow at 5pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Gilbaugh officiating. She will be laid to rest privately at the Romola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Romola Cemetery, 2280 Marsh Creek Rd, Howard, PA 16841, Beech Creek Friendship Community Center, PO Box 218, Beech Creek, PA 16822, or to the Ryan Young Senior Project, C/O the Beech Creek Friendship Center, PO Box 218, Beech Creek, PA 16822. Sis' children would like to send a special THANK YOU to her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends who were very supportive during her illness. Words just aren't enough to express our appreciation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Ethel M. Heverly April 6, 1942-January 26, 2020 Ethel M. "Sis" Heverly, 77, of Marsh Creek, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born on April 6, 1942, in Marsh Creek, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Irene Heverly. Sis was a 1960 graduate from Lock Haven High School. She worked at the Woolrich Woolen Mills in Blanchard for 30 years and then worked at the Keystone Central School retiring after 13 years. She was a member of the Romola Bible Church. She was also a member of the Beech Creek Fire Co. where she was a volunteer for many years. While at the fire company, she was an EMT, Past President, Past Vice President, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Most recently, she was a devoted member of the Beech Creek Friendship Community Center, where she was serving as Vice President. She was the "Queen" of yard sales, where she would find many treasures, more often for other people than herself. Sis is survived by her two awesome children, Stephen R. Heverly and his companion, Ruth Gundlach, of Marsh Creek and Amy J. Heverly and her companion, Brian Taylor, of Lock Haven. Also surviving are her siblings, Shirley Moore and her husband, Doyle; Wayne "Butch" Heverly and his wife, Karen; Donna "Kate" Richner and her husband, Morry; Alice "Cricket" Lyons and her husband, Ray; Joyce "Jo" Beaty and Ronald "Pete" Heverly and his wife, Barb, sister in-law, Pat Heverly, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. We cannot forget her faithful K9 companion, Roxy, who was by Sis' side through thick and thin. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Heverly and brother in-law, Bob Beaty. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral Service will follow at 5pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Gilbaugh officiating. She will be laid to rest privately at the Romola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Romola Cemetery, 2280 Marsh Creek Rd, Howard, PA 16841, Beech Creek Friendship Community Center, PO Box 218, Beech Creek, PA 16822, or to the Ryan Young Senior Project, C/O the Beech Creek Friendship Center, PO Box 218, Beech Creek, PA 16822. Sis' children would like to send a special THANK YOU to her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends who were very supportive during her illness. Words just aren't enough to express our appreciation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close