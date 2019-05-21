Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene C. "Gene" Grieb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene C. "Gene" Grieb March 29, 1931 - May 19, 2019 Eugene C. "Gene" Grieb, 88, of Bellefonte passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gene was born on March 29, 1931, in Tylersville, Clinton Co. a son of the late Cleveland R. and Regina R. Miller Grieb. On September 26, 1952, he married the former, Shirley K. Sunday who survives at home. He was the last of his generation. Also surviving is his son, Donald W. Grieb of Bellefonte and his daughter, Jodi A. (Phil) Shaw of Bellefonte, his granddaughter, Megan( Lucas) Rankin of Bellefonte and his two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Gage. Gene was a graduate of Sugar Valley High School. He was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Gene was employed at Cerro Metal Products of Bellefonte, as an electrician before his retirement. Gene was a member of the Runville United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Centre Squares, enjoyed square dancing, and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Roxanna Poorman, Ruby Shaffer, R. Adaline Grenoble, Josephine Grieb and his brothers, Arthur Grieb, Lewis Grieb, Harold Grieb, Kenneth Grieb and Philip Grieb. Family and friends will be received at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM with the services to follow at 11 AM with Pastor Terry Daugherty, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the Tylersville Cemetery, Clinton Co. The family would like to say a special thanks for the wonderful care to the Grane Hospice Care. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.

