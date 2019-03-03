Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene E. "Gene" Dubbs. View Sign

Eugene E. "Gene" Dubbs September 6, 1941 February 28, 2019 Eugene E. "Gene" Dubbs, Sr., 77, of Julian passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Bellefonte on September 6, 1941, the son of the late Orrin and Hazel (Carver) Dubbs. On June 18, 1960, he married Betty Lou Jones, who survives at home. Gene attended the Brookside Wesleyan Church. He was a hard working man who enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, classic cars, tractors, making wine, flea markets, auctions and sales. He was known for his witty personality and making lifetime friends where ever he went. He was a Master Craftsman who could build, fix or repair anything. Gene was a Glazier, installing commercial and residential glass for over 50 years. It was important to him to pass on the 'ol time traditions' like making apple butter, butchering, etc; making sure the next generation knew "eggs and milk didn't come from the store". He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and especially the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Betty Lou; where you saw one you always saw the other. Gene is survived by his children, Denise (Steve) Zelznick of Centre Hall, Regina (Scott) Lyons of Bellefonte, Eugene E. (Rochelle) Dubbs, Jr. of Julian; his siblings, Orrin "Tom" Dubbs of Julian, Laura "Louise" Murray of Julian, Donna Bruner of McAlisterville, Bertha McClain of Julian, Ruby McClain of Julian, Charlotte Beaton of Julian, Beverly Hamilton of Prosperity, Harold Dubbs of Blanchard, Barry Dubbs of Julian. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Brooke Gertz, Stephen Zelznick, Cody Lyons, Dillyn Lyons, Landen Lose, Seth Lose, Rylie Dubbs, Alex Dubbs; and his 7 great grandchildren, Easton Gertz, Reese Gertz, Rhett Zelznick, Cheyenne Lose, Ava Lose, Kendele Lose, and Madelyn Lose. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa L. Dubbs Lose, his sister Phyllis Poorman and his brother Dennis Dubbs. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

