Eugene F. "Geno" Goldsmith June 26, 1945-July 24, 2020 Eugene F. "Geno" Goldsmith, 75, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Wynwood House in Centre Hall. Born on June 26, 1945 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Dr. Herbert and Lillian S. (Solomon) Goldsmith. Geno was a 1963 graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, D.C and earned his bachelor's degree in biochemistry in 1967 from the University of Wisconsin. He was self employed as a consultant in economics and marketing research. For around 10 years, he did sound engineering and music production in the Folk-Americana music business. Geno was a world class musician. He was classically trained on the piano and a master of the acoustic guitar. He knew over 500 songs that he could play at any given time; one could say he was a lexicon of music. He was a history buff for the Folk and Folk-Americana genre. He taught music throughout his life and was a mentor for many artists. He became known as "Gene Gibson" in the music world. In his younger years, he enjoyed bicycling and was an avid fly fisherman. During his high school and college years, he was very involved with civil rights movements and an activist for those rights. He was a loyal friend and could always find the silver lining in any situation and keep a shiny outlook on life, even in the darkest of times. He helped others try to see that positivity in their own lives as well. Geno is survived by one son, Aaron S. Goldsmith of Switzerland; his grandson, Ariel; and one brother, Paul K. Goldsmith and his wife, JudithWhalen, of Rockville, MD. Following Geno's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
