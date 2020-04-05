Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia "Nina" Okoniewski. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugenia (Nina) Okoniewski September 13, 1935-April 1, 2020 On April 1, 2020, Eugenia (Nina) Okoniewski, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away in State College, PA. Nina was born on September 13, 1935, in Kaliszany, Poland. She was the oldest of 3 children born to Jan and Florentyna Adrianek. Nina spent the first half of her life in Poland, where she married Kazimierz (Kazik) Okoniewski in 1952, and raised their two sons in Gdansk. Nina moved to the United States from Poland in 1976, settling in State College with her husband Kazik. She worked for Penn State University for 20 years, eventually helping her son Darek receive his engineering degree from PSU and enabling her son Slavo and his young family join them in their new country. In State College, Nina was a pillar of the Polish community, keeping its members connected and carrying on traditions from the old country. She could usually be found at home, cooking and entertaining for her extended family and friends, or in her vegetable garden that she tended together with her husband with great care and pride. Her family meant everything to her. When they were growing up, her grandchildren often accompanied her on spectacular vacations, and they spent many summers in her care. Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Kazik Okoniewski. She is survived by her sons Slawomir (wife: Malgosia) and Darek (wife: Ania) Okoniewski; her grandchildren Lukas Okoniewski (wife: Megan), Ania Filepas (husband: Ricky), Marta Hawk (husband: William), Justyn Okoniewski (wife: Erika), and Claudia Okoniewski; her great-grandchildren Adrien and Julia Okoniewski, Natalia Filepas, and Luka Hawk; and her former daughter-in-law Krystyna Tyson. Nina will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services to celebrate Nina's life will be held at a later date in State College. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nina's name to at

Eugenia (Nina) Okoniewski September 13, 1935-April 1, 2020 On April 1, 2020, Eugenia (Nina) Okoniewski, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away in State College, PA. Nina was born on September 13, 1935, in Kaliszany, Poland. She was the oldest of 3 children born to Jan and Florentyna Adrianek. Nina spent the first half of her life in Poland, where she married Kazimierz (Kazik) Okoniewski in 1952, and raised their two sons in Gdansk. Nina moved to the United States from Poland in 1976, settling in State College with her husband Kazik. She worked for Penn State University for 20 years, eventually helping her son Darek receive his engineering degree from PSU and enabling her son Slavo and his young family join them in their new country. In State College, Nina was a pillar of the Polish community, keeping its members connected and carrying on traditions from the old country. She could usually be found at home, cooking and entertaining for her extended family and friends, or in her vegetable garden that she tended together with her husband with great care and pride. Her family meant everything to her. When they were growing up, her grandchildren often accompanied her on spectacular vacations, and they spent many summers in her care. Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Kazik Okoniewski. She is survived by her sons Slawomir (wife: Malgosia) and Darek (wife: Ania) Okoniewski; her grandchildren Lukas Okoniewski (wife: Megan), Ania Filepas (husband: Ricky), Marta Hawk (husband: William), Justyn Okoniewski (wife: Erika), and Claudia Okoniewski; her great-grandchildren Adrien and Julia Okoniewski, Natalia Filepas, and Luka Hawk; and her former daughter-in-law Krystyna Tyson. Nina will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services to celebrate Nina's life will be held at a later date in State College. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nina's name to at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/ or by following this link: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1462&np=true Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close