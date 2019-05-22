Eula E. Clarke March 12, 1930 - May 15, 2019 Eula E. Clarke, 89, of State College, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline, State College. Born March 12, 1930, in Picayune, MS, she was the daughter of the late J. Harvey "Harve" and Nora Davis McQueen. On December 28, 1950 she married Arthur E. Clarke, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2005. She is survived by two daughters, Laura S. Clarke and Cathy R. Scafidi, both of State College; one grandson, Ryan. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James T. McQueen. Eula was a 1948 graduate of Picayune High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in Music in 1952 from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She spent her entire career as a piano teacher, the majority of her teaching years being in southern California. She also taught in State College for the past five years during her residency here. Eula loved to travel, especially to Europe. She loved seeing the composers' birthplaces, the museums and the beautiful architecture. Her favorite place was Paris. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in El Cajon, CA at Singing Hills Memorial Park Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome .com.

