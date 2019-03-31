Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Elizabeth "Betty" Culp. View Sign

Eva Elizabeth (Betty) Culp Eva Elizabeth "Betty" Culp of Bellefonte, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Born April 19, 1924 in Windber, PA and passed peacefully in Bellefonte, PA on March 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Velma (Coutts) Wissinger and was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years William C. Culp Sr., who passed in 2012. She is survived by her children William "Bill" Culp Jr. of Pennsylvania Furnace, and Eva E. Markle "Beth" and her husband James W. of Bellefonte. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Amy Markle Hooks and her husband Brian of Warrenton, VA., and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Alexander Hooks. Betty loved her home, Airedales, and especially loved traveling and camping in their Scotty Trailer on the coast of Maine. Her unconditional love and compassion will be greatly missed by the family, but we are so grateful for the 94 years she was on this earth, we truly were blessed by her presence. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to PAWS. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

