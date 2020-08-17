Evan Wade Vonada September 15, 1997-August 15, 2020 Evan Wade Vonada, 22, of Mill Hall, PA was taken too soon from us in an automobile accident on the morning of August 15, 2020. He was traveling home from a livestock show in West Virginia. Evan was born on September 15, 1997 in Lock Haven and was the son of Wade C. and Pamela S. Vonada. Evan graduated from Central Mountain High School in 2016. He then took a two year hiatus to follow his dream of working cattle and sheep. His passion for raising and fitting cattle made him a sought-after fitter and gained him many friends all over the country. After taking a break from school, he attended Lock Haven University where he studied Accounting with one year remaining before graduation. He was also a regional consultant in Ambit energy. In his youth Evan loved life and very early on he successfully and passionately showed livestock. In fact, as a youth, he had the Grand Champion Steer at the Pennsylvania State Farm show, and showed champions at various other jackpot shows all over the country. When his own show career ended, he continued to help his sister successfully show livestock, and helped many other families raise and fit their stock. His drive and passion for the industry rubbed off on everyone around him. Evan was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Evan's additional talents included playing the drums, fishing, and hunting. He loved to be outdoors whether it was trout fishing local streams or working with sheep outside the barn. Evan also had a license to set off large fireworks on the farm, and looked forward to doing so at every event possible. He is survived by his parents, his sister Megan (Rocco) Vuocolo, nephew Nathan Rocco Vuocolo, aunt and uncle Michele and Bruce Kirkpatrick, grandparents Ernie and Peggy Force, the late William and Bonnie Vonada, his aunt and uncle Dawn and Billy, his aunt and uncle Michelle and Tony, and many cousins. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7 P.M. at the farm, 62 Vonada Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751 with a time of viewing scheduled from 4 P.M. until the time of the service. Evan wanted his life to be celebrated. Please bring a printed photo to add to the photo board at the service. Evan attended Cedar Heights Brethren in Christ Church, and his pastor Scott Garman will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the future of Evan's beloved nephew, Nathan, who he adored. Evan talked about his future every day and wanted to contribute to his future show and school career. Contributions will be managed and may be made payable to the funeral home. Evan was a passionate and loving person and loved his family and friends very much. He changed our lives forever and will be missed dearly. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High Street, Flemington, PA 17745. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com