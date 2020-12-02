Evangelina Borrego Delgado
November 29, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - On Sunday, November 29, 2020, God embraced his daughter, Evangelina Borrego Delgado, for her final journey. While with us her 94 years, she was a loving daughter, devoted wife, and protective mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, and her husband (Adolfo).
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Victoria E. Rodriguez (Humberto), Eugenio A. Delgado (Alma L.), Carmen Ullal (Nayak), and Adolph Delgado (Peggy). She was blessed with and also survived by seven grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A longtime Texas daughter of Victoria, she spent her final years in Bellefonte, PA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 9am, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River Street, Victoria, TX 77901. Burial will directly follow at Catholic Cemetery #3 in Victoria. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.