Evelyn Immel Resides

Evelyn Immel Resides July 15, 1928 April 23, 2020 Evelyn Immel Resides, 91, of Lamar, PA, formerly of the Jacksonville area, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born July 15, 1928, in Zion, PA, a daughter of the late Wallace and Almedith (Rearick) Immel. On July 30, 1947, in her parents' home, R.D#2 Spring Mills, PA, she married George Resides, who preceded her in death. She was a 1946 graduate of Gregg Township Vocational School. She was a member of the School Alumni and a member of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Jacksonville. She was also a member of the Lay, Life and Work Group of the church. She helped on the family farm in the Jacksonville area. Evelyn was employed at the G.C. Murphy Store and Bi Lo Foods, in Bellefonte. She was later employed at Nittany Meats in Zion. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her family meant the world to her and she was dedicated to their care and happiness. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Diane Resides, of Lamar, and Doreen Sents, of Edgewood, Maryland, and two sons, Lynn Resides (Pauline), of Salona, PA, and Bill Resides (Pat), of Danville. Also surviving is one brother, Leonard Immel, of Madisonburg, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Worrick, one grandson, Patrick Resides, and two brothers, Andrew Immel and Clair (Red) Immel. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

