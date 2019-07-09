Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Crain Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Faye Crain Henderson July 17, 1922July 1, 2019 Faye Crain Henderson, beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1922, a daughter of the late Winfield Scott and Ruth Cowher Crain. She attended Penn State University and upon graduation, Faye taught elementary school in Port Matilda until she married her late husband, Ken, in 1943. Faye was a loving wife, devoted mother and loyal friend. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as a long-standing member of the Port Matilda United Methodist Church choir. She and her lifelong partner, Ken, frequently sang duets for weddings and special occasions. They were a dynamic team, playing tennis and cards well into their 80s. Faye was a lifetime member of the Port Matilda United Methodist Church, as well as a supporter of the South Greensburg United Methodist Church. Her shining spirit, spunk and light will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in 2015 by J. Kenneth Henderson, her cherished husband of 72 years. Faye is survived by daughters Letitia Louise Pardoe (Keith), Ruth Anne Snyder and Pamela Faye Timbie (Tom), grandchildren Kaitlyn Anne Watson (Danny), James Kenneth Snyder, Sarah Katharine Snyder, Kelsie Faye Timbie and Carolyn Anne Timbie, and great-grandson Jackson Wyatt Snyder. The family held a private memorial service to celebrate her life earlier in the week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Port Matilda United Methodist Church c/o Darlene Fleck, PO Box 25 Port Matilda, PA. 16870. Faye's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com , Natale N. Pantalone, Supervisor. Published in Centre Daily Times on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you.

