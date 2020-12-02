Faye Elaine Stine
February 19, 1934 - November 29, 2020
Millheim, Pennsylvania - Faye Elaine Stine, 86, of Millheim passed away on November 29, 2020. Faye was born February 19, 1934. The daughter of Burton and Kathryn "Carson" Fetterolf. She was one of eleven children. Her siblings were Russell Fetterolf, Winnie Yarnell, Gerald Fetterolf, Hazel Fetterolf, Lena Yarnell, Leon Fetterolf, Marian Sampsell, Stanley Fetterolf, Pat Bird and Lynn Fetterolf.
Faye was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She married Robert Stine in 1953 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage until Robert's death in August 2002. Faye had 4 children, Steven, Gary, Debie Tyson and Peggy Bloom. She had 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Faye was a member of the St. James United Methodist. She had worked many years at Valley Manufacturing in Millheim and also Brookline Home until retiring in 2001.
Faye was a caring mother and grandma who loved being with her family and hosting the Thanksgiving and Christmas get together. She was a member of the East Penns Valley Women's Club.
Faye was preceded in death by son Steven in 1971, husband Robert in 2002 and great grandson Noah in 2011.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions are made to the Penns Valley Hope Fund, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
There will be no public visitation with services. A private burial will be made by Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
.