Dr. Felix L. "Luke" Lukezic With great sadness the family shares the passing of Felix "Luke" Lukezic, age 87, in late September. He was born in Florence, Colorado, the son of Felix Lukezic and Irene Wands Lukezic. He spent his early childhood through grade four in the high mountain town of Victor, Colorado. Later, in Florence, Colorado, he became a lifelong student of science. On his first day of college at Kansas Wesleyan University, Felix met his future wife Arlene Cook. Four years later they were married in the Methodist church, in El Dorado, Kansas by Arlene's father the Rev. O. Ray Cook. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage before her death in 1991. Felix earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Colorado State University and his PH. D. from the University of CaliforniaDavis. Arlene, fluent in Spanish, was eager to take their two boys to Felix's first post doctorate job as a plant pathologist with United Fruit Co. in Honduras. In 1966, Felix began his career at the Pennsylvania State University as a professor of Plant Pathology, where he focused on the physiology of plant disease, contributing to over fifty publications. Luke also served on the Graduate Council, University Faculty Senate, and various committees. In addition, he delved into the art of teaching and was devoted to his students, both undergraduate and graduate. He took great satisfaction in teaching the courses "Be A Master Student" and "Issues and Ethics in Agriculture," which he continued for ten years after retirement. He retired in 2000 as a Professor Emeritus. Luke and Arlene were devoted to serving others through several organizations. Luke ran the Youth Service Bureau of State College, PA, for several years, and they became foster parents to many children. Luke ran electrical wiring and many other projects for Habitat for Humanity and Arlene was devoted to the Park Forest Preschool. Both were deeply involved in their church. For several decades, Luke was involved in the St. Paul Methodist Church in State College. Later, he served as a Trustee for the University Baptist & Brethren Church of State College and worked on many improvement projects at both locations. With his boundless energy he was an avid reader, biker, sailor, whitewater paddler and hiker. He also enjoyed four-wheeling adventures in the Sangre de Christo Mountains of Colorado. Felix was predeceased by his wife, Arlene, and by his parents and his sister Kathlene Lukezic. He is survived by his daughter Susan Cascio (Scott) and sons Bret R. Lukezic (Luminita) , Craig R. Lukezic (Francis) and John A. Warr (Amy). Surviving are grandchildren Mark, Henry and Lia Lukezic, Jordan and Shawn Segrist, Evan Cascio and Dillon and Austin Warr. He is also survived by sisters Phyllis Giem and Johanna Lukezic of Florence, Colorado. Also surviving is his companion of over 25 years Jean Hill and her children and four grandchildren who loved their "Grandad Luke." Due to the Covid virus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Schenck's Cemetery, by Sayers Lake where he loved to sail. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Park Forest Preschool,1833 Park Forest Ave, State College, PA 16803, or to University Baptist & Brethren Church, 511 S. Burrowes Street, State College, PA 16801. The family will hold a memorial service in the spring for friends and family.



