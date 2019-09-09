Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora E. Reese. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 (814)-387-6000 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Rosary 7:45 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Queen of Archangels Parish Church Clarence , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Flora E. Reese October 9, 1940September 7, 2019 Flora E. Reese, 78, of Bellefonte, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home. Born on October 9, 1940, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Dudish) Murnyack. On June 16, 1962, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Clarence, she married James L. Reese, Sr. James passed away on November 8, 1986. Flora was a 1958 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. After high school, she attended nursing school in Clearfield, where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. She was employed with the Clearfield Home Nursing Service for 40 years before retiring in 2010. Flora was a member of the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte and attended the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence. She was also a member of the Clarence American Legion Post 813 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a cleaning fanatic. Her home was always spotless. She enjoyed making mountain pies, decorating for all holidays, and spending time with her sisters. She was totally dedicated to her family, tending to all their needs and was devoted to the church and her Lord. Flora is survived by her five children; James L. Reese, Jr. of Bellefonte, David B. Reese of Bellefonte, Donald A. Reese and his wife, Coleen, of Clarence, Deann L. Dyke and her husband, "Pudge," of Bellefonte and Caryn E. Reese of Bellefonte, six grandchildren; Jenna Fetzer, Tyler Dyke, Brianna Dyke, Matthew Reese, Megan Reese, and Mason Reese and one great-grandchild, Cassidy Fetzer. Also surviving Flora are her three brothers; Donald Murnyack and his wife, Pat, of State College, Alex Murnyack and his wife, Sandy, of Snow Shoe, Michael "Mickey" Murnyack and his wife, Sandi, of Snow Shoe, and two sisters; Sylvia Dinges of Centennial, CO and Kaycy Bunyak and her husband, Jim, of Cooperstown, PA. Along with her parents and husband, Flora was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Robert, and two sisters, Martha Christman and Margaret "Honey" Soltis. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm with a rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will be at Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, 134 Bishop St. Bellefonte, PA 16823 or to the Queen of Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

