Florence "Sis" A. Stringer October 7, 1930 May 12, 2020 Florence "Sis" A. String er, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on October 7, 1930, in Benner Township, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. Hartle, Sr. and Dorothy (Dotterer) Hartle. On July 12, 1952, in Bellefonte, she married her beloved husband, W. Joseph Stringer, Jr., who preceded her in death on April 15, 1980, after sharing nearly 28 years of marriage together. Florence was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She went on to graduate from Penn State in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She dedicated her life to raising her family, taking care of her home and farming. She and Joe had seven children, William J. Stringer, III (Joyce), of Bellefonte, Barbara Rossman (late Frank) of Spring Mills, Jeffrey Stringer (Nancy), of Bellefonte, Judith Confer (Jeff), of McClure, PA, Joan Fetterolf (Ken), of Millheim, PA, late Brenda Jenkins (Jeff), of Olive Branch, MS, and Jill Ivicic (Stephen), of Bellefonte. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, two brothers, Paul Hartle, of Bellefonte, and James Hartle, of Pleasant Gap, and two sisters, Margy Kocher, of Pennsylvania Furnace, and Dorothy Houtz, of Spring Mills. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter,she was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph R. Hartle, Jr. Florence was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters, Walker Grange, Cub Scout Leader, Ladies Auxiliary of Walker Township Fire Company, Centre County Farm Bureau, and a 4H Leader in Walker Township. Friends and family are welcome to a drive- by viewing for Florence and her family on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 12pm until 1pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Please use specific directions below. To comply with COVID-19 regulations PLEASE always remain in your vehicle, no exceptions! Turn on W. Lamb St. between Bellefonte Elementary School and St. John's Episcopal Church, make a left on Locust Lane and at the top of the hill turn right into the parking lot at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. Mass and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Florence's memory to Centre Crest Auxiliary at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte PA 16823, or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 13, 2020.