Florence B. "Flossie" Houtz November 7, 1929-December 29, 2019 Florence B. "Flossie" Houtz, 90, of Bellefonte, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Centre Crest. Born November 7, 1929, in Port Matilda, she was the daughter of the late George and Rachel Eves Laird. On August 10, 1957, she married Theodore "Ted" S. Houtz, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Houtz and his wife, Patty, of Port Matilda; a brother, Harold Laird of Tyrone; a sisters, Helen Weaver of State College, and two special great-great-nephews, Bryce Fisher and Ryan Fraley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Isabel Walker, Albert "Buck" Laird, Joseph Laird, Lewis Laird, Catherine "Katie" Albright, Hazel Robison, Frances Bucior, Jack Laird, and Gladys Laird, and a grandson, Dustin Houtz. Flossie worked at Balfurd Cleaners as a Presser for 35 years. She was a member of the Houserville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She loved the Grange Fair and enjoyed camping with family. A Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:30am to 1pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA. A Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1pm at Koch Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Templeton officiating. Burial will be in Houserville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made in Flo's memory to Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church, 1776 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870 or the Houserville Cemetery Association, 1320 Houserville Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

