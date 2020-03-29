Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances S. Gruber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances S. Gruber December 17, 1927-March 25, 2020 Frances S. Gruber, 92, of Centre Hall, passed away at Centre Crest on Wed, March 25, 2020. She was born in South Londonderry Twp., Lebanon Co., PA on December 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Herr Shirk. She was married to the late Glenn Gruber who preceded her in death in 1973. Frances is survived by her children, Teresa Gruber of Middletown, Marcia Fulton (Denise) of Centre Hall, and Steve Gruber (Ed) of Portugal. Also surviving Frances are her grandchildren, Yana (Rocco) of Boothwyn, Myla (Nate) of Elizabethtown, Megan (Matt) of Hershey, Jake of State College and her great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Maxwell and a great-grandchild that is due in August. She is also survived by her sister, Mabel and her brother, Albert. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Carl Gruber, her twin, Janice, her sisters, Hilda, Lily, Margaret, Alma, and her brothers, David and Arthur. Frances was a housewife and a nanny. Services and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020

