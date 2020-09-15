Frances "Joan" (Settle) Confer September 17, 1930-September 12, 2020 Frances "Joan" (Settle) Confer, 89, of Centre Hall, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, in the afternoon, after reading 90th birthday cards from her family and friends. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday in just 5 short days. Born on September 17, 1930 in Ferguson Township, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Freda (Deer) Settle. She married Donald Homan of Centre Hall, who preceded her in death in 1981. Joan is survived by her daughter, Tonia Bower (Dean Wilson) of State College, her daughter-in-law/daughter, Minette Homan of Centre Hall, four grandchildren, Donelle Foor (Andrew), Travis Homan (Amy), Marshall Bower (Rob Corea), and Grant Bower (Lydia); three great-grandchildren, Ava Homan, Chasen Foor, and Briar Foor; her sister-in-law/sister, Karen Settle of Bellefonte, her sister-in-law, Agnes Homan, her brother-in-law, Evan Homan, lifelong friend, Donna Fetterolf, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Along with her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by two sons, Terry and Timothy (Timmer) Homan, her brother, James Settle, her second husband, Dale Confer, and her very special cousin, Larry Gates. Joan worked in food services for Penns Valley High School for many years. She then worked in food services for Penn State University, retiring in 1991, after 10 years of service. She was a life-long member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, where she served as a greeter and altar care. She enjoyed making friendships with the many pastors and their families that she met there. She looked forward to her monthly Sewing Day with her neighbor and friend, Adre Fetterolf. Each month, she and her friends would get together to play cards and they were affectionately referred to as the card club. Up until the age of 80, she and her friends would walk the streets of Centre Hall, "solving the world's problems". She loved her husband's large Homan family, the times they shared laughing, and gathering with her friends for late summer night card games on her porch. She camped at the Grange Fair every year, her entire life. She also enjoyed taking family camping trips and tenting in various Pennsylvania State Parks and cooking family meals. Of all those things she loved in life, her family was the most cherished. Joan's family has become the loving, strong, and steadfast family because of her. She was always there to guide her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Wynwood Assisted Living in Centre Hall for the staff's relentless caring comfort to Joan since January 2019 and to her caregivers prior to that from Home Instead Senior Care. A Special thanks to Dr. Tussey at Mount Nittany Medical Center and the nurses from the 2nd and 3rd floor, Nephrologist Dr. Stephen Donelan, Eye specialist Dr. Christopher Cessna, Eye doctor Theodorus, and the staff at Penns Valley Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6-8pm at Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Centre Hall. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11am at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall with Rev. Rebecca Horn officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Chruch, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
