Frances V. Haupt
1927 - 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Frances V. Haupt, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on December 8, 1927, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Gladys McKenrick. On August 13, 1978, she married her beloved husband, Albert "Goog" Haupt, Jr., who preceded her in death in January 2003, after sharing 25 years of marriage together.
Frances was a graduate of St. Francis School in Clearfield. She worked as a seamstress for Bobbi Brooks and then at Woolrich until 1978. After leaving Woolrich, she dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family.
She is survived by her two children, Dennis Galentine of Julian, and Vanessa Jones (Jack) of Fairmont, West Virginia; step-children, Gary Haupt (Pam) of St. Cloud, Florida, Terry Haupt (Beth) of Bellefonte, and Ginger Frank (Ralph) of Bellefonte, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one stepson, James Haupt, and one sister, Florence Schaffer.
Frances was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. She was very active in the Catholic Daughters, serving as the treasurer for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and collecting frogs. She especially enjoyed gardening and baking pies.
Funeral Mass and Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at ww.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
