Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis John "Frank" McVay Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis (Frank) John McVay, Jr. June 15, 1939January 11, 2020 Frank J. McVay, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence in Julian. He was born in Queens, NY, the son of the late Francis J. McVay, Sr. & Sarah O'Neil McVay. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Ann McCook McVay, his son Francis J. McVay III and his daughter Patricia McVay Ring (Denny) with whom he lived. He is also survived by his granddaughters Kayla McVay, Leana Gusev (Nikolay), Brooke McVay (Nigel Long), Savannah McVay Ring, and grandsons Donovan Lee McVay Ring and Hayden John McVay Ring, great-grandchildren Jaxson McVay, Madelynn McVay Long, Vincent McVay Long and Vitaly Gusev. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Karen McCook Brown (Paul). He was preceded in death by two sons, George C. McVay and Brian K. McVay and two sisters, Frances Ackerman and Christina Ferrera. Frank was an over the road truck driver (retired) for more than 35 years. His family was everything to him and he loved them dearly. He loved NASCAR and watching his son and son-in-law race at local tracks. He also loved watching and feeding the birds with his beloved wife, Joan. He loved Grange Fair and working at the gates. Some people would wait in a long line just so Frank could be the one to greet them at the gate. He liked attending his grandson, Donovan's Little League games and helping to coach the team (Predators). On Frank's free days he enjoyed relaxing with his pups, Copper and Mavey. He loved them dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either The Grange Fair, PO Box 271, Centre Hall, PA 16828 (please put in memory of Frank McVay in the memo of your check), or the . Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 12 noon at the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, 3784 Warriors Mark Path, Warriors Mark, with Samuel D. Reese officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon. Burial will be at the Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery at 311 Washington Avenue, Mifflintown, PA 17059.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.