Francis "Barry" Scerbo
February 3, 1943 - November 29, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Francis "Barry" Scerbo, of State College, passed in peace at the age of 77 from complications related to COVID-19.
May he rest in Peace.
Barry was born in Syracuse, New York to Frank, a WWII veteran, and Ahleen (Downing), a real estate executive; elder brother of Bill, an attorney.
He was preceded in passing by his beloved parents, brother, and wife, Linda.
Barry graduated with a BA in Business from Hiram Scott College in 1971 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Air National Guard.
His first marriage produced two sons.
Barry's whole career was in university food services and auxiliaries, serving as Executive Director at DePaul, Binghamton, and Duke universities.
He came to Penn State to serve as Director of Food Services in 1991, retiring in 2007.
A noted leader in industry organizations, Barry was known for his innovations in college food services and operations, receiving numerous professional honors over his career and being regularly included in Who's Who in Finance and Business.
In 1999, the Board of Trustees at PSU recognized Barry's generosity for establishing the Finance and Business Employee Recognition Endowment.
Barry met his second wife, Linda (Poorman) after arriving in State College; they became a couple and married in 2001.
They were inseparable; social, and active in the community, including life membership in American Legion Post #245, "The Legion in the Woods," where Barry served as President, and the VFW and Elks.
Barry is survived by his loving sons, Anthony, 50, of Washington, DC, and Andrew, 48, of Corpus Christi, TX, and the extended Scerbo and Downing families in upstate New York.
Always a source of good advice, great humor and fun, Barry also had a deep concern for others.
He leaves behind a beloved extended family including his and Linda's relatives, their friends, and colleagues, all of whom he was proud to know and live among.
Condolences may be communicated at: www.kochfuneralhome.com/tribute
or their Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please share your generosity with: the Bellefonte Elks #1094 Home Service Program, or PSU THON.
As a result of the current health crisis, there will be a private burial at Gatesburg Cemetery.
There will be a virtual celebration of Barry's life early in the new year; please send requests for information to drewscerbo7@gmail.com.
When the pandemic is over, there will be an in-person celebration of Barry's life for family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.
or visit us on Facebook.