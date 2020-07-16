Frank S. Capparelli February 17, 1937 - July 11, 2020 Frank S. Capparelli, 83, of State College, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born February 17, 1937, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Samuel and Theresa Ferrara Capparelli. Frank married Mary Lou Copenhaver in 1968. He is survived by three children, Christopher F. Capparelli of State College, Tonina M. Miller and her husband, Matthew, of Bellefonte, Rocco M. Capparelli and his wife, Danielle, of Selinsgrove; five sisters, Maria Capparelli of Boalsburg, Nancy Ralston of State College, Julia Dilliard of Pleasant Gap, Rita Culbertson and her husband, Scott, of Boalsburg, Cabrini Rudnick and her husband, Paul, of Etters; six grandchildren, Anna Lawrence, Vincent Lawrence, Sophia Capparelli, Lucca Capparelli, Enzo Capparelli and Rowen Capparelli; companion, Carol Confer of State College. He attended Philipsburg High School. He served in the United States Navy as a Seaman Apprentice aboard the USS Putnam DD757 from 1954-1957. Frank was a contractor for his business, Frank S. Capparelli Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Spring Mills. He was also a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Lodge #4678, State College. He enjoyed fishing. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, in Spring Mills, PA. Entombment will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
