Frank Urbanik, Sr. December 20, 1928-January 20, 2020 Frank Urbanik, Sr., 91, formerly of Clarence, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on December 20, 1928 in Clarence, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary (Homola) Urbanik. On October 25, 1950 in Paris, OH, he married Edna M. Jays. They spent 56 years together before her passing on June 1, 2007. Frank attended the Cherry Run School as a child. He enlisted with the US Army in 1948. He served during the Korean Conflict and was a light vehicle driver for the 5th Infantry Division. He earned the rank of Corporal. After his time in the service, he worked for J.H. France for 25 years before retiring. After his retirement from J.H. France, he opened up Urbanik Sawmill and retired from the sawmill in 1990. Frank was a member of the Snow Shoe VFW Post 5644 and the Clarence American Legion Post 813. He had exceptional mechanical abilities and enjoyed working on cars and restoring vehicles, especially pick-up trucks and motorcycles. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle throughout the area. He loved picking wild blueberries in the summer. He was a caretaker for Kunzler's camp for many years and enjoyed hunting. He could be found reading or watching western movies. Frank is survived by five children; Valerie A. Etters of Clarence, Frank Urbanik, Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Clarence, Mary L. Hipple, of Howard, James R. Urbanik and his wife, Ginger, of Clearfield, and Daniel L. Urbanik of Tyrone; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, John Urbanik of Clarence and two sisters; Helen Fomich of Clarence and Mildred Mihalik of Snow Shoe. Along with his wife and parents, Frank is preceded in death by four brothers; Joe, Mike, Steve, and Andrew and two sisters; Mary Formich and Ann Butterworth. Following Frank's wishes, all services will be private. Military Honors will be held prior to a private burial at Askey Cemetery in Snow Shoe Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's honor to the Mountaintop Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 675 E. Sycamore Rd, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

