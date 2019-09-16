Franklin Bernard Ball Jr. October 22, 1957 September 7, 2019 Franklin Bernard Ball Jr., 60 of Bellefonte, Pa., passed away on September 7, 2019 due to an accident. Frank was born 10-22-58 at Ft. Gordon Georgia, the son of Franklin Ball Sr. and Sally Ball (Hoenstine) who both survive. Frank married Alice Wechsler on November 22, 1980 who survives at home. Frank is survived by two sons; Austin Ball (Katie Gerl) of Philadelphia and Andrew Ball of State College, and twin grandsons, James and Franklin Ball. Frank is also survived by his brother Tom (Shari) and two nephews Jeremy and Joseph from Grove City, Pa. Frank graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1976 and from the Pennsylvania State University in 1981 with a degree in Criminal Justice from the Administration of Justice Department. After working at The Spring Township Police Department for several years he joined the Penn State Police Department where he worked for 33 years. He retired in 2017. In lieu of a traditional service the family will be having a private Celebration of Life at a later time. Donations can be made to Frank's favorite organizations, Centre County Paws and Pets Come First of Centre Hall or Harvest Fields of Boalsburg. For a complete obituary please visit Koch Funeral Home's website at www.kochfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019