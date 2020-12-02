1/1
Franklin Leroy King Sr.
1940 - 2020
Franklin Leroy King, Sr.
February 21, 1940 - November 30, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Franklin Leroy King, Sr., 80, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on February 21, 1940 in Spring Creek, he was the son of the late William King, Sr. and Retta (Shuey) King. On March 13, 1976, he married his beloved wife, Verna M. (Walker) King, who survives him at home after sharing over 44 years of marriage together.
Frank worked in the coal strippings at Confer, Con-Lime in Bellefonte, and B&S Supplies.
In addition to his wife, Verna, he is survived by their son, Franklin King, Jr. of Lamar, and one sister, Peg King of Spring Mills.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny King and William King, Jr.
Frank was a member of the Bellefonte Moose Lodge. He loved living out in the country and enjoyed hunting and trapping. Frank raised his own beef and took great pride in the ability to do so for his family. He especially loved taking care of his honeybees and riding his John Deere. Frank's family will remember him as a wonderful husband and dedicated father.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11am, at Schenck's Cemetery in Howard. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Schenck's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
