Franklin Mario "Frank" Menna
1950 - 2020
Franklin "Frank" Mario Menna
January 13, 1950 - October 28, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Franklin (Frank) Mario Menna, 70, of Bellefonte, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after a courageous year-long battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Frank was born in Bellefonte on January 13, 1950 to the late Antonio and Yolando (DiFonzo) Menna. Frank was a 1968 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and a 1972 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He and his wife, Rosemary (64), had one daughter, Sarah (23).
Frank worked at Scientific Systems Inc. in State College for 36 years as a controller, retiring in January 2019. During his time at Scientific Systems, Frank was a trusted advisor to owner Andy Charney. Frank will be remembered by his co-workers as a kind man who was always willing to give of himself for the benefit of others.
Frank was a lifelong athlete and sports fan and will be remembered as a giant in the Bellefonte baseball community. He played both for Bellefonte Little League and Bellefonte Teener League and was a three-year letterwinner in both football and baseball at Bellefonte High School. He continued to play baseball in the Centre County Baseball League for 20 years and eventually became the coach of Bellefonte's American Legion Baseball team, the Bellefonte Bandits, where he coached for 20 years. Frank could often be found caring for the Bandits' home field, John Montgomery Ward Field at Governor's Park, and he took great pride in meticulously raked infield and a well-mowed outfield. In 2000, Frank was inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. Frank also spent much of his spare time over the years helping to train his daughter, Sarah, who followed in her father's footsteps to become a three-year letterwinner for the Bellefonte Lady Raiders softball team. Frank was an avid fan of Penn State football, holding season tickets for a great many years, and Atlanta Braves baseball, who he would watch nightly without fail.
Frank will be remembered by many for his gentle demeanor and his incredible generosity. Those who knew Frank knew that he simply did not have a mean bone in his body. He was a caring, loving husband and supportive father. He had a fondness for home improvement projects, golfing, Jeopardy, and the New York Times Crossword, as well as an impressive vinyl collection.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Yolanda, and his father, Antonio.
He will be fondly remembered by his wife, Rosemary, of Bellefonte, and daughter, Sarah. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Menna, and his wife Deborah, of Bellefonte, and a sister, Mary Menna Whitehill, and her husband Harry, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are nephews, Gabriel Menna and his wife Abby, and daughters Olivia and Kendall of Bellefonte, Jeremy Menna of Florida, and Seth Whitehill and wife, Kara, of Pittsburgh; as well as nieces, Michele Whitehill and her husband, Matthew Wong, and children Madelyn and Miller of Georgia, and Alexandra Menna of Philadelphia, and her fiancé, Tyler Hooven.
There will be a public viewing held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, with Deacon Thomas Boldin officiating a wake service immediately following the viewing. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will directly follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services for Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
NOV
2
Wake
07:00 PM
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
NOV
3
Burial
St. John's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 31, 2020
Frank was A friend and classmate growing up, he was always a gentle person who loved life, I know he will be greatly missed by family and friends. God Be with you Frank.
Frank Alterio
Friend
October 31, 2020
Will miss you so much. You were my rock, my past, present and will always be my future. With all my love. Rest In Peace..
Rosemary Menna
Spouse
October 31, 2020
Remembering Frank from the Bellefonte baseball teams. Always remember him as a great guy. Due to living out of the area, I haven't seen him in over 50 years but saddened to hear his passing.
Barry Hinds
Friend
