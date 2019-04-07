Fred E. Smith Fred E. Smith, 78, of Spring Mills, PA, passed away Thursday, April 4th, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born in Schuylkill Haven, PA on November 24, 1940, he was a son of the late C. Elmer & Matilda (Bashore) Smith. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Joanna Morrison. Fred was the husband of Ella L. (Shappell) Smith. He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. Fred earned his Masters Degree from Penn State University. He worked as an aerospace engineer at Applied Research Lab. Fred was a member of St. John's Union Church, Spring Mills. He also belonged to the Nittany Valley Model Railroad. In addition to his wife, Fred is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Zajaczkowski & husband, Frank, Centre Hall, a son, Jeff Smith & wife, Kristen, Carlisle, grandchildren: Emily Smith, Abby, & Branden Zajaczkowski, and nephew, Brian Morrison, Virginia. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, at 12 noon on Thursday, April 11th, with Pastor Ted Rathman officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. Family requests donations in Fred's memory to 1701 N. Beauregard St. Alexandria, VA 22311 or , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service will be held in the State College area at a later date.
