Freda Houts Bloom Freda Houts Bloom, age 92, of Manchester Township, York County, PA died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Skilled Care at Sprenkle Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Roll Bloom, and infant daughter, Cynthia Joan Bloom. Freda is survived by a son, John Roll Bloom and wife, Jan of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Nancy Bloom Pennell and husband, Edred of Wrightsville; eight grandchildren: Stephanie Bloom Privette, York; Charles Bloom, White Salmon, WA; Erika Bloom, New York, NY; Elisabeth Pennell Hamberger, York; Patrick Bloom, San Diego, CA; Andrea Pennell Whery, Perryville, MD; Sarah Pennell Stigelman, Mount Joy, PA; and James Bloom, Portland, OR. Freda is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Freda was born in Lemont, Centre County, PA in 1927, the daughter of Florence Zettle Houts and Cornelius Houts. She was a graduate of State College High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education at Penn State University, where she played in the Penn State Blue Band. Freda spent her first year of teaching in Altoona, PA. She returned to State College and married Raymond, following his return from serving in the Navy in WWII. She taught three years in the State College School District. Raymond was then recalled to the Navy and they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. After completing his service there, they settled in York and raised their family. Freda returned to the career she loved, and taught Fourth Grade in Central York School District from 1964-1987. After retirement she continued her hobbies of oil painting and exhibiting her art in many places, spending time with her family, traveling, and playing golf. As a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Freda served on various committees and worked with Christ Care, New Members, Nursery School, and Seminary Interns. She was a member of State College High School Alumni, Penn State Alumni, Phi Mu Sorority, and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and was a past member of the Outdoor Country Club. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York, PA 17401. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.

