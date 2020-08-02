Frederick Andrew Korman May 23, 1947 - July 23, 2020. After a courageous two year battle with cancer Fred is at peace. Fred was the son of George and Ruth Korman, who preceded him in passing. As a 1965 graduate of State College High School, he was on the football and baseball teams. After high school Fred attended Point Park College in Pittsburgh on a baseball scholarship. In the early 1970's Fred joined his parents in Florida where he worked side by side with his dad. He was an accomplished auto broker and relocation specialist. He was loved and respected by his community. And was a 32 degree Mason Fred had a profound faith and went on to minister. Those who will forever miss him are: Wife, Doris Bickle Korman Sister, Donna Korman Fisher, husband James. Their daughter Jamey Fisher Perkins, husband Tapan, and sons Avery and Alden.Their daughter Jenna Fisher Matlock, husband Nathan and son Jameson. Fred's daughter Kristin Snook, husband Scott and sons Cole and Chase Vonada. His son Fred Korman Jr., wife Kimberly, daughter Brittani Sloane Johnson and son Kameron Korman. His daughter Nicole Brown, husband Chad and sons Cody and Lance. Step daughter Melissa and Glen Croft, and Melissa's children Brooke Weeks, Alicia Weeks, and Nick Diprina. Fred also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also missing Fred are his cousin Janet Struble Simonsson and husband Nelson. No services have been planned. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook, please visit www.kochfuneralhome.com
.