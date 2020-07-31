1/
Frederick Malcolm Rosenfeld
Frederick Malcolm Rosenfeld Frederick Malcolm Rosenfeld, 52, of State College, Pennsylvania, died at his home July 15, 2020. Fred grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. He traveled extensively in the United States and lived in Michigan, California, Texas, and Tennessee before settling in State College. He was a real estate broker in Boston and enjoyed the hustle and satisfactions of this profession. His life-long passion for music began at an early age. He was a gifted musician and appreciated music in all its forms from classical to electronic. His rare sense of humor was cherished and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his mother, Jackie, his father, Steve, his stepmother, Margot, his brother, Matthew, sister, Sarah, and brother, Sam, nephews C.J., Nahshon, and Ari, and niece, Lizzie. His extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan and family and many friends in the Boston area remember Fred fondly and miss him deeply. Celebrations of his life will be held in Boston and Michigan.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
