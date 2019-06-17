Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick Allan Grenninger Sr.. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Allan Grenninger Sr. August 5, 1937June 15, 2019 Frederick Allan Gre nninger, Sr., 81, of Majestic View Road, State College, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Juniper Village in Lemont, Pennsylvania. He was born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, August 5, 1937; the son of the late Allan Grenninger and Lillian Herman, On September 10, 1955, he married Lee Ellen Lichter in the Flemington Church of Christ. Fred graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1955. For 22 years, he served in the United States Navy; retiring as Chief of Aviation in 1975. Fred holds the distinction of being the first person in the history of the United States Navy to hold an officer's billet while being an enlisted man. While in the Navy, Fred earned an associate degree in Accounting. Upon retiring from the Navy, Fred moved his family to Montoursville, and then to State College, PA. He worked as the Parts Manager at Stocker Chevrolet until he retired in 2000. He was a dedicated member of Faith Baptist Church in State College. Fred enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and had a passion for gardening. He took great pride in showing others his garden and sharing in the fruits of his labor. His family was his greatest source of joy. It has often been said that, "Success is not measured in the amount of dollars you make, but the amount of lives you impact." Fred made a positive impact wherever he went. While in the Navy, he volunteered to coach little league, taught Sunday school, and pioneered programs through the church to help military members and their families. At Stockers, he transformed the parts department to what it is today. Fred was always the first one to lend a hand to anyone in need and expected nothing in return. He is survived by his children, daughter Pamela L. Erb and spouse Wes Hall, of Savannah, GA, and son Frederick Allan Grenninger, Jr. and his wife Aimee, of Huntingdon, PA; two grandchildren, granddaughter Jennifer S. Jones and her husband Derek and granddaughter Serena R. Hall; great-granddaughter, Beyla R. Jones; and brothers James G. and wife Joanne of Flemington, Timothy R. and wife Paula of Salona, Randel W. And his wife Pam of Yeagertown and Dennis of Lock Haven. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife Lee Ellen, a grandson, Chad A. Erb, and a brother and sister Rebecca and Daniel. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 11-12:30 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801. The funeral will follow the visitation at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Drew Fenstermacher officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park with military honors by the Navy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at

