Fredrick Ryans

November 28, 1994 - October 22, 2020

Beaumont, Texas - Fredrick Ryans was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 28, 1994, to his loving mother Cynthia Ryans. During his early years Fredrick lived with his late grandparents Fredrick and Gladys Griffin. Fredrick was named after his grandfather but was known to many as simply Fred or Peanut. While in California Fred was identified as an energetic student with a bright future and an affinity for skateboarding and visiting the local library. At his local library he found his love for computers and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

In 2007, Fred's grandparents relocated from California to Houston to provide a safer and more nurturing environment for him to grow up in. While living in Cleveland, Texas, Fred attended Cleveland HS and obtained his high school diploma.

Shortly after graduating high school Fred was accepted at Lamar University where he began his studies in computer information systems. While at Lamar, Fred excelled in his academics and became an extraordinary leader. Fred was known to many as an enthusiastic, cheerful, and lighthearted man. Fred left his mark at Lamar by exceeding expectations and odds placed against him. He was able to establish long-term relationships and was proud to be a McNair Scholar, Student Ambassador, Student Orientation Leader, and brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

Fred was an example to many on overcoming life's challenges. At the time of his passing, Fred was enrolled in the Pennsylvania State University where he was enrolled in the doctoral program in informatics. Fred's main focus was pursuing his doctorate in informatics, which he planned on using to start businesses that would help uplift his community.

Fred was more than his academics, he was one of a kind individual, a true King. Diverse in many subjects he was curious and had thirst for learning new things. Well rounded would be an understatement. Fred's interest ranged from producing his own beats, to illustrating his own artwork. Fred was a music fanatic, loved traveling, and made sure to lead by example. He wanted to and is remembered for his resilient smile, optimistic attitude, and loving spirit. You will truly be missed, Dr. Ryans.

Fred leaves to cherish precious memories his mother Cynthia Ryans, sister Angela Harris, brother Mark Ryans, niece Ray'lyn Ryans, uncle Carlos O'Neil, great aunt Lois Ryans, great-uncle Oliver Ryans, and a host of cousins and friends.





