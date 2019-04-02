Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Letitia Brewer. View Sign

Gail Letitia Brewer May 3, 1947 March 30, 2019 Gail Letitia Brewer (nee Edwards), age 71, of Medina, OH, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1947, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Harry and Letitia (nee Sandretto) Edwards. Gail was a dedicated wife, of 45 years, to her husband, Doug; a loving mom to her daughters (her "pride and joy"), Tiffany (John) Tyndall and Jennifer (Steve) Morgan; a big sister to brother, David Edwards; and a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, and Elizabeth Tyndall, and Gabriel and Samuel Morgan. Gail sang with the May Festival Chorus of Cincinnati and toured Europe, including Yugoslavia, Hungary, and Italy. She performed in St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. The Society of Decorative Painters, of which she was a member for 15 years, displayed her artwork in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. Additionally, having studied the baroque recorder, she performed with the Oberlin College Baroque Performance Institute. Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Gail's Life on her birthday, May 3, 2019, between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. All are welcome to share from the heart starting at 3:30 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery in Castle Shannon, PA, where Gail will rest next to her mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's name to HMC Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256, (216) 383-2222. ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT

Gail Letitia Brewer May 3, 1947 March 30, 2019 Gail Letitia Brewer (nee Edwards), age 71, of Medina, OH, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1947, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Harry and Letitia (nee Sandretto) Edwards. Gail was a dedicated wife, of 45 years, to her husband, Doug; a loving mom to her daughters (her "pride and joy"), Tiffany (John) Tyndall and Jennifer (Steve) Morgan; a big sister to brother, David Edwards; and a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, and Elizabeth Tyndall, and Gabriel and Samuel Morgan. Gail sang with the May Festival Chorus of Cincinnati and toured Europe, including Yugoslavia, Hungary, and Italy. She performed in St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. The Society of Decorative Painters, of which she was a member for 15 years, displayed her artwork in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. Additionally, having studied the baroque recorder, she performed with the Oberlin College Baroque Performance Institute. Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Gail's Life on her birthday, May 3, 2019, between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. All are welcome to share from the heart starting at 3:30 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery in Castle Shannon, PA, where Gail will rest next to her mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's name to HMC Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256, (216) 383-2222. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019

