Galina B. Mikaelyan January 12, 1924June 27, 2019 Galina B. Mikaelyan (nee Aronskya), 95, reposed in the Lord in her home in State College, PA on June 27, 2019. Born January 12, 1924, in Moscow, she was the daughter of Boris and Zinaida Aronsky. Galina worked for many years as Professor of English in Moscow State University. For the past ten years, she lived with the family of her daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Irina, three granddaughters, Maria, Zinaida, and Elizaveta, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a faithful friend, and a beautiful person. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 119 S. Sparks St., State College, PA, where she was a member. It will be preceded by an overnight vigil at the church beginning at 7 p.m on Sunday, June 30. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. David Smith, officiating. A mercy meal will follow the service at Irina's home in State College at 720 West Hamilton Avenue (at the corner with Sparks Street). Entombment will be in Russia. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 30, 2019