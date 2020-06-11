Gardenia Robinson November 11, 1961 ~ June 7, 2020 Gardenia Robinson, 58, of Tyrone, PA, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA. She was born on November 11, 1961, in Zellwood, FL,to Lena Mae Walker and the late Eugene Robinson. Gardenia was a loving and caring woman. She was a strong woman of faith and a faithful and committed member of the Unity Church of Jesus Christ. Throughout Gardenia's life, she was well-known for her passion for cooking, cleaning, gardening, and caring for others. With 20 plus years of experience, Gardenia provided cleaning and CNA services. Spending time with her family and friends is when she was at her happiest. She is survived by her mom, Lena Mae Walker of Boalsburg, PA; her two children, Shenika Robinson of Monroe, GA, and Basil Robinson of State College, PA; five grandchildren, Shadeziah, Iziah, Chloe, Niaomi, and Jeremiah; one great-grandchild, Jaylen; two sisters, Patricia Oliver of Orlando, FL, Rose Marie Graham of Paterson, NJ; three brothers, Eugene Robinson Jr. of MD, Robert Robinson of FL, andMichael Robinson of Paterson, NJ. She's also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Billy J. Walker, and three brothers, Curtis, Bobby, and Dewayne. At this time, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Unity Church of Jesus Christ, 2280 Commercial Blvd, State College, PA, 16801. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family atwww.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 11, 2020.