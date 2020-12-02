1/1
Garry F. Burris
1945 - 2020
Garry F. Burris
May 29, 1945 - November 30, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Gary F. Burris, 75, of Centre Hall, passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on May 29, 1945 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Gerald and Lenore (Yearick) Burris. On January 22, 1965, he married his beloved wife, Nancy (Bilger) Burris, who survives at home after sharing over 55 years of marriage together.
Gary was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He started working at HRB Singer as a security guard and pressman while he also worked part time as an officer for the Spring Township Police. He then moved on to the State College Area School District as the Print Shop Manager, where he retired in 2006 after 33 years of service.
Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two children, Shelbi Smeltzer (Scott Bailey), and Shane Burris, all of Centre Hall. Also surviving is one brother, Dennis Burris, and one sister, Debra Hoffner (Charles), all of Bellefonte.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Burris, and one sister, Donna Bennett.
Gary was a member of the Lewistown Coin Club, Penns Valley Poker Club, Snappy's Morning Coffee Club, and the Centre County Cruisers Car Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved going to his camp, Buckslayers Camp at Black Moshannon. He especially looked forward to his fishing trips twice a year to Canada.
There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10am-noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home, at noon. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
DEC
3
Burial
Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this sending prayers. Jennifer ring stover .
Jennifer ring stover
Acquaintance
