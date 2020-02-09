Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary "Kip" Barnett March 23, 1956-February 1, 2020 Gary "Kip" Barnett, 63, of State College, passed peacefully at home on February 1st, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Born March 23, 1956, in Philipsburg, he was the son of Gary Barnett and the late, Laura Flegal Barnett. Kip graduated class of '74 from Philipsburg Osceola Senior high school. He attended Clarion State University where he played football, then continued on to Penn State University to pursue a degree in criminal justice. On June 23, 1979 in Philipsburg, he married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Branstetter, who survives. Whether you knew him as Gary, Kip, or even Johnny, you knew a man who lived big, loved hard, and laughed often. Kip was quick to show hospitality, from serving his famous homemade ice cream, to his signature New Year's Day meal of pork and sauerkraut, sharing conversations over dinner or cutting a cigar with friends. Food, family, friends, Kip was passionate about what he did with his time and who he shared his time with. If you walked with him for a mile or only a minute, you knew of his generosity, goodwill and his ability to tell a great story. Kip took care of people. Whether working on a business decision, relaxing at Two Smokes Camp, hunting in the PA woods, planning motorcycle rides, organizing trips to see the Dodgers or Yankees, or watching "his" Raiders. He always said, "I have the best friends in the world." Kip also loved planning trips with Lisa which took them to many wonderful, memorable places. Kip was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He always sought to give back to his community. He was a member of the State College Alliance Church. However, Kip was most passionate about showing his two children how to be independent, to think for themselves, and navigate the world around them. His mission was accomplished, as his children have built their own lives in Montana and Maryland. The two states he most frequently visited. Being near his children and grandchildren brought Kip so much joy and happiness. He was the managing partner at Hold It Storage and East College Offices, where he served as president of the board. Along with other business ventures he was the property manager at Ferguson Square Associates. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two children Casey Barnett and Jamey Cunningham of Big Sky, Montana, and Miranda Goodson and husband Mark of College Park, Maryland; three sisters, Kathy Reese and her husband Rich of Lewisberry, Julie Milsom and her husband Jay of Philipsburg, and Krista Campomizzi and her husband Rick of Camp Hill; Four grandchildren, Everett, Amelia and Eliza Goodson and Barker Barnett, along with extended family of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Kip's life was richly blessed. Family and friends will be received from 3 until 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the State College Alliance Church, 1221 West Whitehall Road, State College. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at the church, with the Pastor Chad Oberholtzer officiating. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service at Rolling Rails Lodge, 248 Custred Lane, Port Matilda. Bring your best Kip stories to share with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at

