Gary D. Brown Gary D. "The Hotdog Man" Brown, 68 of Stormstown, PA passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the evening of November 28th, 2019. He spent his final hours laughing and joking and telling stories, surrounded by family. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Brenda, whom preceded him in passing. Many may remember Gary best as "Downtown Gary Brown", peddling his hot dogs on the corner of College Avenue and Allen Street. For many years he entertained and brought smiles to the patrons and passers-by of downtown State College, before going to Woodring's Floral Gardens to deliver flowers to residents of the area. Gary was always quick with a joke or amusing tale, his antics endearing him to all. He will be missed by many, but most of all, his family. He leaves behind daughter Crystal Nations and her son Hunter Nations, daughter Laurie O'Connell, her husband Donald O'Connell and their sons Benjamin Brown O'Connell, Nicholas O'Connell and David O'Connell, Daughter Sara Shultz and her husband Dennis Shultz and her children Hannah Godley, Ian Maxwell and Molly Maxwell, as well as his only surviving brother Ronald William "Bill" Brown. Gary was the son of William A. and Ernestine Brown whom preceded him in death as well as brothers Franklin Wade Brown and Richard Lee Brown. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Brookside Wesleyan Church, 403 Bush Hollow Road in Julian, PA. beginning at 1pm on December 14th, 2019 Arrangements are by the Bruce E Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark, PA.

