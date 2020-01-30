Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Pastor Finn. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - Centre Hall 226 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1412 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Unity Church 2280 Commercial Boulevard State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Gary D. Finn March 4, 1951 ~ January 29, 2020 Pastor Gary D. Finn entered into the presence of The Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was 68 years old. Gary Finn was a man who came to know Jesus Christ as his Messiah over forty years ago. He was born March 4, 1951, in Newark, New Jersey, to Frieda Richman and Jack Finn, and was the younger of two children. Gary lived a long life of service beginning with his earning a ministerial degree from Northeastern Bible College, and going on to a Master's in Biblical Counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary. He spent 46 years preaching the Gospel, teaching the Bible, and counseling those in need in five churches: Evangel Baptist Church (Springfield, New Jersey); Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (Malverne, New York); New Village Congregational Church (Lake Grove, New York); Community Baptist Church (Montoursville, Pennsylvania); Berean Baptist Church (State College, Pennsylvania). He was also a counselor to missionaries with Chosen People Ministries, and recently counseled for Marketplace Ministries. Many of Gary's happiest moments were spending time with his children and grandchildren. His favorite vacation spot was Little Ossippi Lake in Waterboro, Maine. His favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees, and his football team of choice was the Penn State Nittany Lions. Gary was a devoted and loving husband of 46 years to Linda Kondratowski-Finn, and is survived by his wife, his son, Jeremy Marc (Alisha Pridmore), daughter, Lori Anne (Boyd Ulmer), daughter, Kimberly Joy, grandchildren, Malachi Garrison Finn and Jeremiah Marc Finn, his brother, Stephen Finn (Lois Kravitz), his brother-in-law, Kenneth Kondratowski (Shirley Center), and several nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his mother and father. Burial will be private (immediate family only). A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Church, 2280 Commercial Boulevard, State College, PA, 16801, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. The family is incredibly thankful to the Mount Nittany Medical Center and the hospice nurses and doctors of UPMC, who cared for Gary and helped give him comfort. Donations in Gary Finn's memory can be made to Berean Baptist Church, P.O. Box 111, Boalsburg, PA, 16827. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

