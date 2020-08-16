Gary E. Poorman December 28, 1941-August 12, 2020 Gary E. Poorman, 78, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Bellefonte. Gary was born on December 20, 1941 in McClure, PA a son of the late Harry E. and Margaret G. Jones Poorman. On February 22, 1963 he married the former Vivian E. Weaver, who survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Kelli (Mike) Shutt, Kenton (Amy) Laubscher and Shawnie (Greg) Butts. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Tarin (Butts) Fornwalt (Keith), Taylor Butts (Fiance Kaylee Crissinger), Ali Vinchinsky (Alex) Lauren Laubscher (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Easton and Dallas Fornwalt and Jude Vinchinsky. and his nephew, Harry Poorman. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He was employed as an Asbestos Remover for Local Union # 23 of Harrisburg. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church of Bellefonte. He was inducted into the Bellefonte Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved anything outdoors. He was a great wrestling and sports enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Poorman. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com