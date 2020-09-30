1/2
Gary H. Derr
1928 - 2020
Gary H. Derr October 18, 1928-September 29, 2020 Gary H. Derr, of Lock Haven, passed away on September 29, 2020. Born on October 18, 1928, Gary graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1946 and Lycoming College in 1950. After serving in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, NC from 1950-53 and attaining the rank of Sergeant, Gary returned to the Lock Haven area and established Derr's Stationery in 1953 which he owned and operated until retiring in 1993. Gary was a Mason and was also active in the Lock Haven Community Chorus. Gary is survived by his wife, Dolores (Fleisher). They were married on November 27, 1952 in St. John's Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore and shared 67 years of marriage. Gary is also survived by four children: Gregory (Karen) of Camp Hill, PA; David (Ellen) of Lansdale, PA; Melissa Miller (Robert) of Mill Hall, PA and Amy VanHorn (James) of Elizabethtown, PA. Gary is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandon Derr, Ashley (Jose) Garcia, Courtney Derr, Brian Derr, Kyle (Tara) Miller, Chelsea Miller, Michael VanHorn and Erin VanHorn as well as one great-grandson, Cayde McCloskey. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore Cemetery. Officiating will be Karl W. Runser of United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lock Haven followed by the Jersey Shore American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Ross Library, 232 W. Main St., Lock Haven or the Clinton County S.P.C.A., 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jersey Shore Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yost-Gedon Funeral Home
121 W Main St
Lock Haven, PA 17745
(570) 748-4525
