Gary L. Watson Gary L. Watson, 76, of Milesburg passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Gary was a 1960 graduate of Bald Eagle Area and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Milesburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved wildlife and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon and I. Anabel Watson and his nephew Andrew Jodon. Surviving family is his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy Snook Watson of Milesburg, son Brian (Chris) Watson of Florida and daughter Christine Lucas of Unionville. He is also survived by his grand children Ryan (Beth) Aukerman of VA, Shannon Schillaci of Philadelphia, Briana Watson of Florida and Morgan Lucas of Unionville. He is also survived by 2 great grandchildren Dominic Schillaci of Pine Grove and Everett of Virginia. Also surviving are his siblings, Janet Baney of New York, Jay (Mary) Watson of Snow Shoe, Larry (Judy) Watson of Allentown, Terry (Judy) Watson of Port Matilda and Sandy Watson of Julian and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Gary may be made to either the Milesburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Milesburg, PA 16853 or to Centre Wildlife Care, 145 Custred Lane, Port Matilda, PA 16870 to help with the aid and recovery of injured wildlife. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com.

