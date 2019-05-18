Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene A. "Snuffy" Confer. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Howard United Methodist Church 144 W. Main Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gene A. "Snuffy" Confer Gene A." Snuffy" Confer, 78, of Howard passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Howard on April 29,1941, a son of the late Donald H. and Elizabeth Vonada Confer. Gene was a graduate of Bald Eagle High class of 1960. On October 21, 1977 he was united in marriage to Judith A. Shope. She survives at their home in Howard.He is also survived by his daughter,Tonya L. ( Ronald ) Fisher of Blanchard and two grandchildren, Clayton J. and Abagail Butler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul,Ray,Edward,Richard,Donald, and Ronald, and sisters, Ruby Leathers and Janet Bowman. He was a active member of the Howard United Methodist Church, and was a post member of both the Howard V.F.W. and the Beech Creek American Legion. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the Jacksonville Hunting Club for 59 years. Gene was employed by Corning Glass where he retired after 30 years of service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard United Methodist Church,144 W. Main Street, Howard with Pastor Craig Rose officiating. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Susqe- hanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd.,4 South, Williamsport, Pa. 17701-1909 0r to the .,55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite1150, Chicago, Il. 60601. Online condolences may be made at

