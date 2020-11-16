1/1
Gene C. Stitzer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene C. Stitzer
May 3, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Aaronsburg , Pennsylvania - Gene C. Stitzer, of Aaronsburg, passed from this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was 81. Born May 3, 1939 in Spring Mills, Gene was a son of the late Harry Stitzer and Kathryn (Ebert) Stitzer. He was a 1958 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School.
Gene retired from the former R.E. Breon and Son's, now Montour Oil Company in Rebersburg as a Service Technician. He was a member of the Rebersburg United Church of Christ, the Miles Twp Fire Company, and the Bucktail Hunting Camp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and puzzles. Gene was the coach for area Little League and Teener League baseball teams. After retirement, he enjoyed attending the Coffee Club at the Madisonburg Senior Center. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.
Gene is survived by his wife Ginger G. (Shreckengast) Stitzer; two daughters, Sandra A. Krout (Guy) of Centre Hall and, Amy E. Kline (Norman) of Bellefonte; three sons, Gary M. Stitzer (Mary) of Lewistown, Richard E. Stitzer (Amanda) of Bellefonte and Michael L. Stitzer (Amada) of Centre Hall; two stepdaughters, Valerie Burch of CA and Elizabeth Burch of SC; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 5 stepgrandchildren and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Patricia E. Berglin, Larry J. Stitzer (Sandra) and Thomas J. Stitzer (Sharon). Gene was preceded in death by one son, Robert Allen Stitzer and his first wife Yvonne M. (Weaver) Stitzer.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-11 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Gene will be laid to rest in Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in Gene's memory may be given to American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin Street, State College, PA 16803 or to the Hope Fund of Penns Valley, P.O. Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved