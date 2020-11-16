Gene C. Stitzer
May 3, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Aaronsburg , Pennsylvania - Gene C. Stitzer, of Aaronsburg, passed from this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was 81. Born May 3, 1939 in Spring Mills, Gene was a son of the late Harry Stitzer and Kathryn (Ebert) Stitzer. He was a 1958 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School.
Gene retired from the former R.E. Breon and Son's, now Montour Oil Company in Rebersburg as a Service Technician. He was a member of the Rebersburg United Church of Christ, the Miles Twp Fire Company, and the Bucktail Hunting Camp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and puzzles. Gene was the coach for area Little League and Teener League baseball teams. After retirement, he enjoyed attending the Coffee Club at the Madisonburg Senior Center. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.
Gene is survived by his wife Ginger G. (Shreckengast) Stitzer; two daughters, Sandra A. Krout (Guy) of Centre Hall and, Amy E. Kline (Norman) of Bellefonte; three sons, Gary M. Stitzer (Mary) of Lewistown, Richard E. Stitzer (Amanda) of Bellefonte and Michael L. Stitzer (Amada) of Centre Hall; two stepdaughters, Valerie Burch of CA and Elizabeth Burch of SC; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 5 stepgrandchildren and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Patricia E. Berglin, Larry J. Stitzer (Sandra) and Thomas J. Stitzer (Sharon). Gene was preceded in death by one son, Robert Allen Stitzer and his first wife Yvonne M. (Weaver) Stitzer.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-11 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Gene will be laid to rest in Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in Gene's memory may be given to American Cancer Society
, 1375 Martin Street, State College, PA 16803 or to the Hope Fund of Penns Valley, P.O. Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
