Gene Melander Gene Melander of State College died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His wife Jackie, daughters Jody, Leigh, and Lynn, sons-in-law Mark Somerfield and Jonathan Moore, and granddaughters Gwen, Rosie, and Merryn are establishing a fund in his name through Centre Foundation to support the Delta Program. The State College Area School District's Delta Program embodies his love of learning and imagination. More information, as well as invitations to celebrate him and memories of him, can be found at imaginingwithgeno.com. Breathe deep and resume the quest.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 22, 2019