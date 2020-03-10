Genevieve Catherman March 28, 1934-March 8, 2020 Genevieve Catherman, 85, of Runville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home. Born on March 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Andrew F. and Anna (Billy) Biggans. On July 13, 1976 in Bellefonte, she married Theodore J. "Jim" Catherman. Jim passed away on November 5, 1988. Genevieve attended the Snow Shoe High School. She was a homemaker. She was a life member of the Dormition of the Mother (St. Mary's) Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence. Genevieve enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She was an excellent baker and cook. She could take the smallest ingredient and make a full meal. No one could stop and visit Genevieve without her offering coffee, cookies, cake. Etc. Her biggest pastime was talking on the phone to family and friends. Genevieve is survived by one son, Donald Martin and his wife, Linda, of Karthaus and one daughter, Genevieve V. ""Virgie" Lucas of Pine Glen. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, Genevieve was preceded in death by four sons: the twins, James and Joseph, Ricky, and Daniel, five brothers, and eight sisters. In following Genevieve's wishes, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest beside Jim at the Centre County Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, PO Box 304, Clarence, PA 16829. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020