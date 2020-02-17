Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Alfred Cathcart December 28, 1923-February 10, 2020 George Alfred Cathcart, age 96, of Bellefonte passed away on February 10, 2020. Born December 28, 1923 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Walter and Elsie Justice Cathcart. He married Martha M. Hoover who preceded him in death. George led a full and honest life. He was a 1944 graduate of Bellefonte High School, where he was the class valedictorian. George worked and lived at the Penn Bell Hotel while attending high school. In 1945, George began working at the Titan Metal Manufacturing Plant. He was a clerk at Plant 4, where he also created the newsletter, and he held several offices for the Titan Credit Union. George retired from Cerro (former Titan) in 1993 after 48 years of service. In addition to working at Titan, George taught Sunday School, was a janitor and a Councillor for his church. After retiring, George enjoyed volunteering at the Centre County Christian Academy. In addition to his wife Martha, he is preceded in death by his two sons, Robert Cathcart (1998) and Dennis Cathcart (2011). He is survived by his grandchildren, Ann Cathcart of State College, Katie Narber of Lemont, Joe Cathcart of State College, and April Cathcart of Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Cathcart of State College; and nine great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

