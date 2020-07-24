George Andrew Padisak March 17, 1927 ~ July 22, 2020 George Andrew Padisak, 93, of Clarence, departed this life on July 22, 2020. Born in Clarence on March 17, 1927, he was the son of the late Juraj and Theresa (Swancer) Padisak. George attended Clarence Elementary School and Snow Shoe High School. During the summer prior to his senior year he moved to Cleveland, Ohio to live with family there. He worked for Electric Heat Control and later Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company while attending night school to complete the credits necessary to earn his high school diploma. He graduated John Hay High School in 1944. In 1945 he enlisted with the US Navy, serving in the Asian Pacific. After his military service, he eventually returned to live in Pennsylvania where he met sweetheart, Helen Salvanish. The two married on November 15, 1952 and were married for over 62 years. During this time, they had five children, and established a loving home built on principles of faith in God, work, sacrifice, and love. George was a talented man with numerous skills, many acquired at a young age that later proved beneficial in building a home for his family. He valued education and loved learning. Though he wasn't able to fulfill his dream of going to college, he was always trying to better himself by taking classes and applying new knowledge to advance in the workforce. He was an avid reader and learned quickly. He enjoyed carpentry work, stargazing, photography (until the Polaroid camera came out!), doing crossword puzzles, and playing the organa self taught skill! He also enjoyed traveling with his beautiful bride. Two notable trips they enjoyed together include visiting South Africa and Slovakia, the home of his forefathers. George had tremendous faith in Jesus Christ as His Savior. He demonstrated the importance of daily worship at home through prayer and reading the Bible. He encouraged his family members to attend church weekly. George regularly attended the Queen of Archangels Roman Catholic Church in Clarence until he was no longer able to do so. In affiliation with the Catholic Church, he was also a proud Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. George worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Penn DOT) as a supervisor in the early years of his marriage. He later worked for Commodore Mobile Homes Incorporated and for Don Coyne Construction Company before returning to and retiring from Penn Dot in 1990. George is survived by four children: George "Herb" Padisak of Clarence; Frances Magnan (Frank) of Puyallup, WA; Cecelia Miller (Ron) of Orlando, Florida; Patricia Friedline (John) of Snow Shoe; and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Padisak of Clarence; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; one son, Martin; one great-grandson, Andrew Eubanks; four sisters, Cecelia, Johanna, Margaret, and Mary; also, five brothers, Joseph, Andrew, Anthony, Francis, and William. George was the last of his generation. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Queen of Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829.



