George B. Bucek August 1, 1938 ~ January 26, 2020 George B. Bucek of Egg Hill Road, Spring Mills, passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born in the Czech Republic, (formerly Czechoslovakia) on August 1, 1938 in Zlin. He spent his youth in the small town of Napajedla, where he discovered his love of nature. He moved to Prague to continue his education and received a graduate degree in physics and nuclear engineering. In 1966, he and his wife defected from his native country and immigrated to the United States. He continued his graduate studies at the Pennsylvania State University and received his PhD in electrical engineering in 1976. He worked as an educator and a consultant in computer science and electronic design. George loved his new country and it always filled him with wonder and thankfulness for the opportunities and freedom given to refuges like him. Humble by nature, many may not have known that George was a true renaissance man; well read and versed in the classics, philosophy, a polyglot and a connoisseur of classical music. His dream was to live a simple life, in a country setting, which he realized when his family settled at the foot of the Egg Hill Mountain. He felt that he had finally arrived at the perfect place where he could live with his books and his music and work in his beloved garden. George's generous spirit and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by his friends and especially by his wife of 59 years, Milena. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jeff; grandchildren, Megan, Kristen and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Jessa and Kailey; and his treasured pets, Okina and Chicha. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Egg Hill Conservancy, c/o Vonnie Henninger, 100 Hawknest Way 400, Bellefonte, PA 16823. An online guestbook by be signed and condolences sent to the family at

