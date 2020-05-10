George Basalla April 10, 1924-May 8, 2020 George Basalla, 96, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on April 10, 1924, in Clarence, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Mucak) Basalla. On February 17,1947, in Richmond, VA, he married Priscilla A Robinson. Pricilla passed away on April 14, 2015. George attended the Clarence School. He enlisted in the US Army on March 13, 1943. He earned the rank of T-5 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, EAME Theater Service Medal w/3 Bronze Stars, and the Victory Medal before his honorable discharge on January 13, 1946. After returning home from the service, George attended Penn State University, graduating in 1948 in Dairy Husbandry. He then opened George's Dairy, in Clarence, and delivered dairy products throughout Centre County. He sold his business in 1970. George was a Sales Manager at KV Dairy in Belleville for several years. He worked 7 years full time and 17 years part time as the Industrial Contract Rep. at Skills in Bellefonte, was the coordinator for CEDA Program in Centre County Government for 9 years, and served as administrator for the Snow Shoe Medical Center and Penns Valley Medical Center for many years. George was a life member of the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence where he served as a trustee for many years and was the lead Cantor for over 60 years. He was the member of the Clarence American Legion Post 813 where he served as past president, past president of the Snow Shoe Area Lions Club, past chairman for the Mt. Top Pool, a member of the Bellefonte Kiwanis Club, and the Health Systems Board for CEDA Cog in Lewisburg for several years. In 1968, while with Mountain Top Area Pool Association, George secured the funding to put in the new swimming pool at Snow Shoe Park. He was also instrumental in the expansion of the Mountain Top Area Medical Center. Whether it was at the top of the hill, next to his garden, at Coffee Clutch, or at a weekly card game, George was always willing to offer his wisdom and experience on life, and how to make the best of it. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was deeply involved in his church and community, always wanting to help those around him. George would do anything for anyone, and he nurtured the relationships he had. George is survived by his daughter, Georgia Ann Koontz of Neptune Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Ben Basalla-Taxis, Meghan Fiveash, and Lindsay Bakula, and five great-grandchildren, Lexi (Alexandria), Adelle, Rye, River (James) and Leland. Along with his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Basalla-Taxis, son in-laws, Edwin Basalla-Taxis and James Koontz, four brothers: John, Joe, Andy, and Steve, and seven sisters: Mary, Anna, Elizabeth, Susan, Verna, Helen, and Margaret. George was the last of his generation. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. George will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery in Clarence. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.